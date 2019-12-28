|
Gary Price Taff Ladson - Gary Price Taff, 52, formerly of Ladson, husband of Kati Vaughn Taff, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Survivors, in addition to his wife and parents, are his five children: Krystal Taff of Ashlyn, MS; Ashley Driggers (Chris) of Ladson; Michael Taff (Elizabeth) of Ladson; Breanna Taff of Newport, TN; and Marcus Taff of Charleston; six grandchildren: Kyra, Aaliyah, Willow, MJ, London, and Kia; and baby girl Anastasia, due in March 2020; two granddogs: Mufasa and Sarabi. Gary was born on May 27, 1967, in Memphis, TN. He was the son of Darrell Taff of Newport, TN and Sandra West of Ashland, MS. Gary grew up in a large family, although an only child, he was surrounded by lots of cousins. After completing high school, he had a successful career in the Army and served his country proudly. He then began a career as a mechanic in the automotive industry and was most currently working in the trucking industry. Gary married Kati Vaughn on November 23, 2001. They lived in Ladson where they raised their children and recently moved to TN, May 2019. Gary was a driven professional with an unmatched work ethic. He coached little league football when his children were younger at Goose Creek Rec and Summerville Sertoma. During his free time, Gary was an avid circle track racer where he raced at many of the local tracks, Summerville Speedway, Myrtle Beach, Sumter Speedway, Florence Motor Speedway, and even participated in the Kimmel Series. Most locals will remember him as "The Boogieman" or that orange number 20 with the grim reaper painted on the hood. He was loved by so many and touched so many people's lives. Anyone that knows him as that giant teddy bear who didn't mind putting someone in their place at a Racetrack on any Saturday night. One of his biggest accomplishment was being called "Papaw". He loved front porch sitting with his wife Kati and his faithful sidekick, a basset hound named Maggie, while enjoying the mountain views. He liked to call it "Gods Country". A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 1 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will follow the service until 4 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a go fund me page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/gary-taff-memorial-fund.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 29, 2019