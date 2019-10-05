Gary Randall "Randy" Rose Charleston - Gary Randall "Randy" Rose, 51, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, October 4, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the home of his brother, Bear Rose, from 2:00-5:00 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Randy was born August 26, 1968 in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, son of Judy Anne Bell Rose and the late Gary Ray Rose. A 1987 graduate of Wando High School, he worked at Nick's Texaco and the Precision Tune in West Ashley, where he was the manager for 22 years. His classic Corvette was his pride and joy. He is survived by his mother, Judy Rose; his brother, Bear Rose (Donna) of Charleston, SC; his nephew, Bryson Rose; his aunt, Susan Shope (Darryl) of Charlotte, NC; his grandmother, Vivian Bell of Charleston, SC; and three cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that guests bring a toy to the Celebration of Life on October 13. The toys will be donated to Toys for Tots, as was the tradition at Precision Tune for many years. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 6, 2019