Gary Randall "Randy" Rose (1968 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Randy, You will always be remembered!"
    - Mark McFarland
  • "very very sad day rest in peace brother"
    - jeffrey halter
  • "So sad to hear of the passing of Mr. Gary Rose. I've come..."
    - Easter La Roche
  • " Judy, my condolences for your lose. Randy was a class..."
    - John Beech
  • "My heart is broken for those he left behind. Randy was a..."
    - Paula Chaney
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Park West Club House
2701 Park West Blvd.
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gary Randall "Randy" Rose Charleston - The Celebration of Life for Gary Randall "Randy" Rose will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Park West Club House, 2701 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant, from 2:00-5:00 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that guests bring a toy to the Celebration of Life on October 13. The toys will be donated to Toys for Tots, as was the tradition at Precision Tune for many years. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Mount Pleasant, SC   (843) 881-9293
funeral home direction icon