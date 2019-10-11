Gary Randall "Randy" Rose Charleston - The Celebration of Life for Gary Randall "Randy" Rose will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Park West Club House, 2701 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant, from 2:00-5:00 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that guests bring a toy to the Celebration of Life on October 13. The toys will be donated to Toys for Tots, as was the tradition at Precision Tune for many years. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 12, 2019