Gary William Schwab, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - Gary William Schwab Jr., 25, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, January 18, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 7:00 pm. The family will receive friends Saturday in the Mount Pleasant Chapel from 6:00 pm until time of the service. William was born March 10, 1994 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Gary William Schwab, Sr. and Margaret Ann Jones. He is also survived by his sister, Katherine MacMillan Schwab, and Grace Prellar Chambers, Greer Chambers Brackett, Paxton Schwab and Michael Schwab. Memorials may be made to WakeUp/Creighton's House, 1000 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Suite 103-341, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or Greenville Transitions LLC, 3415 State Park Road, Greenville, SC 29609. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
