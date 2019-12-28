|
Gaspare Renda Charleston - Gaspare Renda, 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Marianna Chimenti Renda entered into eternal rest Saturday, December 28, 2019. The family will receive friends Monday, December 30, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. His funeral service will follow in Stuhr's Downtown Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Gaspare was born January 31, 1932 in Alcamo, Italy, son of the late Vincenzo Renda and Liboria Lipari Renda. He served in the Italian Army and was retired Hospital Dietary Aide. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He is survived by his three daughters, Lia Renda of Glen Cove, NY; Lena Russi (Geno) of Buffalo, NY and Olivia Castiglione (Vincent) of Charleston, SC; son, Vincenzo Renda (Sandra) of Franklin Square, NY; two brothers, Giovanni Renda and Nino Renda both of Italy; five grandchildren, Marianne Gribbon, Analena Russi, Nicole Coffman, Erica Castiglione and Julia Castiglione. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 29, 2019