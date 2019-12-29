Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gaspare Renda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gaspare Renda


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gaspare Renda Obituary
Gaspare Renda Charleston - The family of Gaspare Renda will receive friends Monday, December 30, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. His funeral service will follow in Stuhr's Downtown Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gaspare's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -