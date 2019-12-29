|
Gaspare Renda Charleston - The family of Gaspare Renda will receive friends Monday, December 30, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. His funeral service will follow in Stuhr's Downtown Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 30, 2019