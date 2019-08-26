Gavin L. Broadus HANAHAN - Gavin L. Broadus, 86, a resident of Hanahan, SC, passed away July 22, 2019. He was born in Mobile, Alabama, the elder son of Joseph and Oleta Broadus, who preceded him in death, along with a brother, Winston and sister, Linda Carter. He is survived by his wife, Janet "the love of his life", son, Brian, who resides in Cleveland, Ohio, two granddaughters, Brenna Clark, Falls Church, VA and Morgan, a student at Virginia Tech, a niece and four nephews. He was a graduate of Chicora High School. Gavin was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean War. Following his service, he became an electronics technician with the Federal Aviation Agency for 32 years. After retirement, he turned his love of wood-working into a part-time vocation to repair furniture for major furniture stores in the Charleston area. His other hobbies included sailing and he was a long-time member of the Charleston Yacht Club where he served as House Chairman for several years. He enjoyed gardening and his Boykin Spaniel, Mattie. He was a member of the Yeamans Park Presbyterian church in Hanahan, where his memorial service will be held August 31 at 2:00. Memorials may be made to Yeamans Park Presbyterian Church, 5931 Murray Avenue, Hanahan, SC 29410. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 27, 2019