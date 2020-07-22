Gene Falls SHELBY, NC - Fred Eugene Falls, born February 3, 1941 made his debut at the pearly gates on July 19, 2020. Gene, or "Crusher" as so many knew him, was the beloved son of Dr. Fred Falls and Anna Lee Elmore Falls, and brother to Richard Elmore ("Dicky") Falls. He held his numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles close to his heart. Our dad played hoops at The McCallie School in Chattanooga before heading to UNC-Chapel Hill, and then to Wake Forest University where he took a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He went on to graduate school at Georgia State, earning an MBA. Gene put his education to good use when he went to work at NCNB to start a career in investment banking. He served as director of the Trust Division of Southern Bank, and also as a trust and wealth advisor at C&S Bank, BB&T, and First Citizen's Bank. When he wasn't working, he would take on anyone at tennis, basketball, or golf. Deer hid, and birds flew faster when his name was mentioned, and fish were terrified of his skills. An accomplished chef, and eater!, he found himself at home in any kitchen. In his later years, he was surprised to find himself enjoying cats (especially "My Cat") but also walking the streets of Europe and beyond. Everyone knows that he read widely, had an awesome record collection featuring everything from Aretha Franklin to ZZ Top, was a mean dancer, and never went to a party he didn't like. A man of love and integrity, he was a good listener, a faithful advisor, and always ready to lend a hand. He is survived by his wife, Susan Powell, and his children Susan Elizabeth Falls (Dare Dukes) of Savannah, Ga., Katherine Falls Mengedoht of Charleston, SC, and Lee Chapman Falls of Charleston, SC, as well as his grandchildren Daniel Edward ("Teddy") Mengedoht, Henry Chapman ("Hank") Mengedoht, Zimri ("Zim") Falls Dukes, Georgia Fair Mengedoht, and Tallulah Painter Dukes. He is also survived by his niece Suzanna Powell Greer (Jason Greer) and nephew Benjamin Gray Powell. Crusher loved telling stories, cracking jokes, and, as he liked to say, "livin' large!" He leaves behind many friends far and wide, and will be greatly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know him. There will be a graveside service officiated by Dr. Mark Barden at Sunset Cemetery in Shelby, NC at 11AM on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Due to COVID, a reception will be held at a later date, but the service will be filmed and posted via YouTube on the Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home website at https://www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com/obituary/fred-falls
. It is requested that those attending wear face masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, you might contribute to your public library. Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
