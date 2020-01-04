|
Gene John Sausser, PhD Hollywood, SC- Gene John Sausser, PhD, 76, of Hollywood, South Carolina, husband of Annette Petorock Sausser, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 17, 2019. A celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Wide Awake Park, Hollywood, SC, at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Gene was born November 23, 1943, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, son of the late Eugene Walter Sausser and Jennie Maurer Sausser. He graduated of Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pennsylvania, and received his PhD from the University of South Carolina. He was employed as a psychologist at New Beginnings at Fenwick Hall and later retired after a career in private practice. He enjoyed golfing, cooking, fishing, gardening and USC football and basketball. He is survived by his wife, Annette P. Sausser of Hollywood, SC; two daughters, Christy Sausser of Athens, GA, and Shannon Marler (Drew) of Summerville, SC; son, Brent Sausser (Lauren) of Charleston, SC; sister, Susan Orloff of Staten Island, NY; two brothers, David Sausser of Parkville, MD, and Thomas Sausser of Baltimore, MD; four grandchildren, Jonathan Froemke, June Sausser, Walker Marler and Esther Sausser. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary St, Beaufort, SC 29902.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 5, 2020