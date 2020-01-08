Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:30 PM
Wide Awake Park
Hollywood, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Sausser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene John Sausser Ph.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene John Sausser Ph.D. Obituary
Gene John Sausser, PhD Hollywood, SC - The celebration of Life Service for Gene John Sausser, PhD will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Wide Awake Park, Hollywood, SC at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary St, Beaufort, SC 29902. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -