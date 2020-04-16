|
Geneva Banks Bennett Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Geneva Banks Bennett are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, 165 South Railroad Avenue, Ridgeville, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, April 17, 2020, from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Bennett is survived by her daughter, Gretchen B. Morgan; son-in-law, Bruce Morgan; sister, Marilyn B. Watson; sisters-in-law, Leola S. Bennett and Geneva B. Holloway; grandchildren, Bruce B. Morgan and Courtney J. Morgan; great-granddaughter, Little Miss Taylor Syir Morgan; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 17, 2020