Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Resources
More Obituaries for Geneva Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva Banks Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geneva Banks Bennett Obituary
Geneva Banks Bennett Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Geneva Banks Bennett are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, 165 South Railroad Avenue, Ridgeville, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, April 17, 2020, from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Bennett is survived by her daughter, Gretchen B. Morgan; son-in-law, Bruce Morgan; sister, Marilyn B. Watson; sisters-in-law, Leola S. Bennett and Geneva B. Holloway; grandchildren, Bruce B. Morgan and Courtney J. Morgan; great-granddaughter, Little Miss Taylor Syir Morgan; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geneva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now