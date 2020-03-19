Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Service
To be announced at a later date
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Live Oak Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
View Map
Geneva Boltin "Neva" Croft Obituary
Geneva "Neva" Boltin Croft Summerville - Geneva "Neva" Boltin Croft, 94, of Summerville, South Carolina, widow of James M. Croft, entered into eternal rest Thursday, March 19, 2020. Her funeral and burial service will be Private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Neva was born June 25, 1925 in Orangeburg, South Carolina, daughter of the late Paul A. Boltin and Vernon Victoria Whisenhunt Boltin. She was a very active member of the Joy Choir and Charter Member of Fort Johnson Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Croft Luten of Summerville, SC; sister, Lois Boltin Tucker (Marshall) of Columbia, SC; sister-in-law, Faye Croft Brown of Charleston, SC; daughter-in-law, Mary Croft of Adams Run, SC; two granddaughters, Karen Croft Venesky, Melissa Croft Price, and their mother, Tensie Campbell; one great-grandchild, and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by a son, Philip Croft and granddaughter, Tara Lynn McAllister. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fort Johnson Baptist Church, 1473 Camp Road, Charleston, SC, 29412 www.fjbc.net or Crescent Hospice, 4401 Belle Oaks Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 20, 2020
