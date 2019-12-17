|
Geneva Kinard ISLANDTON, SC - Mrs. Geneva Nettles Kinard, 86, of Islandton, entered into rest Monday evening, December 16, 2019, at Magnolias Assisted Living in Summerville under the care of Crescent Hospice. She was the loving wife of forty-nine years to the late of Mr. Clyde W. Kinard. Born April 1, 1933, in Walterboro, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Johnny Nettles and the late Mahallie Smoak Nettles. After attending nursing school, Geneva became a cosmologist and worked in that capacity from her home until her second born came along, after which she became a loving and devoted homemaker to the family she adored. She was an active member of Adnah United Methodist Church in Islandton, where over the years she served as the Adult Sunday School teacher and President of the United Methodist Women. She was a talented southern cook, always each year making sure all of her children had a homemade fruitcake, except for the one whom she especially made a nut cake. While her husband was living, they were members of a square-dancing club, the Frontier Twirlers. Surviving are: three children, Karen K. Anderson and her husband Danny of Ridgeville, Darlene K. Mangum and her husband Charlie of Walterboro, and Mark B. Kinard of Varnville; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Clark A. Kinard; and a daughter-in-law, Sandy Jones Kinard. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff and nurses of Magnolias in Summerville for the love, devotion and care they provided for Geneva. Flowers will be accepted, or for those that wish, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Adnah United Methodist Church, Mrs. Sharon Sineath, 1401 Sineath Road, Islandton, South Carolina 29929; or to, , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 o'clock Friday afternoon, December 20, 2019, from Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Church Road, Islandton. The Reverend James Hensley officiating. Interment will follow in the churchyard. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Thursday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408.
