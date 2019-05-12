Geneva Myers Summerville - We sorrowfully regret to inform you that Mrs. Geneva Myers entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 8, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Myers was the wife of the late Mr. Edward Myers. The last religious rites for Mrs. Myers will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 11:00 AM at St. Luke AME Church 512 Beech Hill Road, Summerville, We sorrowfully regret to inform you that Mrs. Geneva Myers entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 8, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Myers was the wife of the late Mr. Edward Myers. The last religious rites for Mrs. Myers will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 11:00 AM at St. Luke AME Church 512 Beech Hill Road, Summerville, SC, Rev. Debra Green, Pastor. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery, Summerville, SC. Her son Mr. Tyrone "Jeff" Myers (Sharon); grandchildren Mrs. Whitney Myers (Tony) and Ms. Erika Myers request other relatives and friends to attend with them these last rites. Viewing for Mrs. Myers will be held TODAY (May 13, 2019) from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM at ALBERT A. GLOVER FUNERAL HOME 113 Bryan Street, Summerville, SC 843-871-1528 (Phone)843-832-9240 (Fax) www.aagloverfh.com. , Rev. Debra Green, Pastor. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery, Summerville, SC. Her son Mr. Tyrone "Jeff" Myers (Sharon); grandchildren Mrs. Whitney Myers (Tony) and Ms. Erika Myers request other relatives and friends to attend with them these last rites. Viewing for Mrs. Myers will be held TODAY (May 13, 2019) from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM at ALBERT A. GLOVER FUNERAL HOME 113 Bryan Street, Summerville, SC 843-871-1528 (Phone)843-832-9240 (Fax) www.aagloverfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 13, 2019