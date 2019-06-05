In Loving Memory Of GENEVA RILEY ZORN Who went to be with the Lord Fourteen years ago today April 29, 1929 ~ June 6, 2005 She had a nature you could not help loving, A heart that was purer than gold, To those who knew her and loved her Her memory will never grow cold. Lovingly missed by Yolinda, Anthony, Cynthia, Kenneth, Michael, Eric, Tinisha, Flora, Jarrett, Taryn, Derrick, Omar, Anthony Jr., Christal, Christopher, Avery, Seqwan, Monty, Tangy, Cheryl.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 6, 2019