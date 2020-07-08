1/
Geneva Smith Mitchell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geneva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geneva Smith Mitchell Wadmalaw Island - The relatives and friends of the late Mrs. Geneva Smith Mitchell and her beloved husband, John Mitchell, Sr., her loving children, Kenneth L. Smith (late Brenda), Carolyn L. Smith, Sam Smith (Antoinette), Clifford L. Mitchell, Sr. (Letitia), John Mitchell, Jr., Pauline Mitchell, and a step-son, Pharaoh Gadson, are all invited to attend her Graveside Service, 11:00 AM, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Salem Presbyterian Church, USA Cemetery, McCullough Dam Road, Wadmalaw Island, SC. A Viewing for Mrs. Mitchell will be held, Thursday, July 09, 2020 at the Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved