Geneva Smith Mitchell Wadmalaw Island - The relatives and friends of the late Mrs. Geneva Smith Mitchell and her beloved husband, John Mitchell, Sr., her loving children, Kenneth L. Smith (late Brenda), Carolyn L. Smith, Sam Smith (Antoinette), Clifford L. Mitchell, Sr. (Letitia), John Mitchell, Jr., Pauline Mitchell, and a step-son, Pharaoh Gadson, are all invited to attend her Graveside Service, 11:00 AM, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Salem Presbyterian Church, USA Cemetery, McCullough Dam Road, Wadmalaw Island, SC. A Viewing for Mrs. Mitchell will be held, Thursday, July 09, 2020 at the Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com
