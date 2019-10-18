Geneva Tenney Summerville - Geneva "Jean" Johnson Tenney, 84, a retired real estate agent and wife of the late Jerry Tenney, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Summerville, SC. Jean was born to the late Alcide J. Blair and the late Elsie Mae Atwood Blair on January 18, 1935 In St Johnsbury ,Vt. She lived the first half of her life in New England then moved to the Charleston area in 1987 and became a real estate agent. Jean married Jerome Tenney, the love of her life on February 21, 2003. During her marriage with Jerry they loved to travel. Volunteering was a large part of her life and she shared that passion with Jerry. They volunteered at Trident Medical Center. Jean had passion for rescuing dogs and saved many dogs from around the world. Jean is survived by her son Steven Horton and his wife Valerie; daughter, Sharron Thomas and her husband Edward;; her daughter in law Cheryl Bergen and her husband Steve; her son in law Jerome Tenney, Jr and his wife Wendy. granddaughters, Jessica Horton and her fiance Jason, Jocelyn Horton and her husband Nate, Caitlin Bergen and grandsons, Christopher and Jeremy Tenney. Geneva was preceded in death by her loving husband Jerry who passed away February 27, 2019 and her grandson Kristopher passed away May 30, 1993. Calling hours will be on Monday October 21, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. The funeral service will be on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 19, 2019