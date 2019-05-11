Genova Head N. Charleston - Genova Mae Mole Head, 89, of North Charleston, South Carolina peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, May 10, 2019. Mrs. Head was the widow of Robert C. Head who she had celebrated fifty-seven years of marriage. Services for Mrs. Head will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 1pm in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwood Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Rd., North Charleston, SC 29406. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in North Charleston. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. NORTHWOODS CHAPEL. Mrs. Head was born August 24, 1929 in Athens, Georgia, the daughter of the late Wilbur F. Mole and Evie LaCount Mole. Mrs. Head retired from the Berkeley County School District as a lunchroom operator. She was also employed with the North Charleston Recreation Department in the afterschool program at Charleston Farms Community Center. Genova was an active member of Goose Creek Worship Center Church of God and the Prayer Chapel Ministries. Mrs. Genova shared a sweet and loving spirit with all she knew. She loved to cook, take care of her grandchildren, study her Bible, read Christian literature and play along with television game shows. She leaves to cherish her memory her children Faith H. Crane (David), Connie H. Melton (Wendell), Ray Head (Patty) all of North Charleston, SC and Kenny Head (Nea) of Hanahan, SC. Mrs. Genova was the loving and nurturing grandmother of fifteen grandchildren and twenty-five great-grands, with two on the way; one brother, Willard Mole (Pat) of St. George, SC, four sisters-in-law: Ernie and Jim Hillis, Marlene and Don Newport, Janice and Ronald Buck and Janet Head, along with a host of family and friends. The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be directed to Crescent Hospice, 4401 Belle Oaks Dr., Suite 105, North Charleston, SC 29405. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary