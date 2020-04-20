Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 571-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for George Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George A. Brown Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George A. Brown Jr. Obituary
George A. Brown, Jr. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. George A. Brown Jr. will celebrate his life at a Private Graveside Service on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 12 noon in Hillsboro-Brown Cemetery, Charleston, SC. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the mortuary from 3-5pm. Mr. Brown leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Mrs. Adelphia A. Brown; children, Jermaine A. Brown (Maukia), George E. Brown and Gerald T. Brown; grandchildren, siblings, aunt, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300 Expressions of love may be sent to the Brown family at www.pasleysmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -