George A. Brown, Jr. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. George A. Brown Jr. will celebrate his life at a Private Graveside Service on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 12 noon in Hillsboro-Brown Cemetery, Charleston, SC. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the mortuary from 3-5pm. Mr. Brown leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Mrs. Adelphia A. Brown; children, Jermaine A. Brown (Maukia), George E. Brown and Gerald T. Brown; grandchildren, siblings, aunt, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300 Expressions of love may be sent to the Brown family at www.pasleysmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2020