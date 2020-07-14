George "Skip" Aldrich Charleston - George Lenwood "Skip" Aldrich, 69, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Patricia Peele Aldrich, entered into eternal rest Monday, July 13, 2020. A private visition will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel and a private Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway. Skip was born November 28, 1950, in Beaufort, South Carolina, son of the late Paul Aldrich and Mary Brunson Aldrich. He served in the United States Marine Corps and was a veteran of Vietnam. Skip retired from the USCG Port Operations. He is survived by his wife, Patty Peele Aldrich; two daughters, Paula Babich (Michael) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Brandy Aldrich of North Charleston, SC; three sons, Brian Tyler (Cindy) of Chapin, SC, Andy Tyler (Nina) of Columbia, SC, David Tyler (Aimee) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; and 6 grandchildren, Savannah, Katelyn, Hunter, Landon, Beaux, and River. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
