1/1
George Barrie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Barrie MT. PLEASANT - George Barrie, 76, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina passed away on September 18th after a long illness. He is survived by Pat Barrie, his loving wife of 55 years, his daughter Heather Barrie, her husband Jason Robbins, and his son Scott Barrie. He is also is survived by his three sisters: Dorothy Watson, Rita Jason, and Karen Camp. George graduated from New York University with a degree in civil engineering. He worked in construction management and development for 35 years in Atlanta, Georgia. His projects contributed to expanding Atlanta into a burgeoning southern city. Upon moving to Florida, he continued his career through his company Contract Compliance Services. George was a loving husband and father. He played an active role in his children's lives. He also enjoyed gardening, boating, fishing, and renovating their homes in Florida and Charleston. George will be sorely missed and we will never forget his tenacity, strong work ethic, and sense of humor. He always said "Dead is forever" and that is how long we will be missing him. A memorial service will be held at the Historic Christ Church in Mount Pleasant, SC on Thursday, September 24th at 3 PM. Donations may be made in George's honor to the Parkinson's Foundation. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved