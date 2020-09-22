George Barrie MT. PLEASANT - George Barrie, 76, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina passed away on September 18th after a long illness. He is survived by Pat Barrie, his loving wife of 55 years, his daughter Heather Barrie, her husband Jason Robbins, and his son Scott Barrie. He is also is survived by his three sisters: Dorothy Watson, Rita Jason, and Karen Camp. George graduated from New York University with a degree in civil engineering. He worked in construction management and development for 35 years in Atlanta, Georgia. His projects contributed to expanding Atlanta into a burgeoning southern city. Upon moving to Florida, he continued his career through his company Contract Compliance Services. George was a loving husband and father. He played an active role in his children's lives. He also enjoyed gardening, boating, fishing, and renovating their homes in Florida and Charleston. George will be sorely missed and we will never forget his tenacity, strong work ethic, and sense of humor. He always said "Dead is forever" and that is how long we will be missing him. A memorial service will be held at the Historic Christ Church in Mount Pleasant, SC on Thursday, September 24th at 3 PM. Donations may be made in George's honor to the Parkinson's Foundation. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston