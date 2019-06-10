George Buck, Sr. Eutawville, SC - George Ernest Buck, Sr., 73, of Eutawville, SC, a retired superintendent over maintenance at the State Ports Authority, died Saturday morning in a North Charleston hospital. His funeral will be 2:00 PM Wednesday afternoon, June 12, 2019, in the Oakley Road Ministries, directed by DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. The family will receive friends at the CHURCH from 12:30 PM until the hour of service on Wednesday. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the , 5900 Core Rd. Ste. 504, N. Charleston, SC 29406. Mr. Buck was born August 3, 1945, in Charleston, SC, a son of Frank James Buck and Dorothy Ann Brinson Buck. He attended the Oakley Road Ministries, and he was a former carpenter and cabinet maker for Goer Woodcraft. Mr. Buck was also the former head boxing coach for the Goose Creek Parks & Playgrounds, and he trained many boxers who went on to become "National Championship" boxers. He enjoyed fishing, camping at Angel's Landing, and shagging, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. Mr. Buck was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Allen Clayton. Surviving are, his wife of 56 years, Patricia Ann Bodie Buck; two daughters, Frankie Clayton of Holly Hill, and Dorothy "Missy" Harmon and her husband, T.L., of Eutawville; three sons, George E. Buck, Jr., of Goose Creek, Rodney Buck and his wife, Shana Lyn, of Eutawville, and Robert Buck of St. George; a brother, Robert "Dinky" Buck of Moncks Corner; thirteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 11, 2019