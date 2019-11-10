In Loving Memory Of GEORGE C. HILL April 22, 1955 ~ November 11, 2018 My Love In Heaven I'm sending a dove to heaven with a parcel on his wings be careful when you open it It's full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses wrap up in a million hugs to say how much we miss you and to send you all our love. We hold you close in our hearts and there you will remain to walk with us throughout our lives. Until we meet again. The love of my life, Marty, daughter Marty, Lee, Angie, Cathleen, Rowan, Ryan, Caylee and Kinlee.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 11, 2019