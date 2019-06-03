George Clifford Mitchell,II LANCING, TN - George Clifford Mitchell II, age 76 of Lancing, Tennessee passed away on June 1, 2019 at Roane Medical Center. Born and raised in Roswell, NM on June 26, 1942, he was the son of the late George and Della Mitchell. He served in the U.S. Navy and was an elder of the Jehovah's Witnesses. George is survived by his wife of 53 years, Terry Mitchell; two children; sister, Carol Marturano of Lampasas, TX; and many other relatives and friends. George's request was cremation. You may sign George's online guestbook at www.westmurleyfh.net. West-Murley Funeral Home is serving the family of George Clifford Mitchell II. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 4, 2019