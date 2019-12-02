|
In Loving Memory Of GEORGE DENNIS MCMICHAEL Nov. 22, 1957 ~ Dec. 3, 2013 Six years have passed since you slipped into your heavenly home. But you didn't go very far away, because you walk with us each and every day. Although unseen & unheard, but you are so very near. We truly miss your presence. To your memories we still cherish. We love you always, and never forgetting you.. God has you in his keeping, we have you in hearts. Sadly missed by your Wife, Sons, Daughter-in law, Granddaughter, Family, and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 3, 2019