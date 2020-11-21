George Donald Cantwell MT. PLEASANT - George Donald Cantwell (Don), the long-time Artistic Director of the Charleston Ballet, died November 19, 2020 at the Roper Hospice Cottage after a lengthy 2-year battle with cancer. He devoted his life to classical ballet and was convinced that professional ballet could flourish at the grass-roots level in Charleston. He was 85 years old. A native of Charleston, graduated from Bishop England High School, Cantwell began his dance training in Charleston, finally dancing at Atlanta Ballet before moving to New York. Mr. Cantwell returned to his native Charleston in 1966 after passionately pursuing his dance career training with the Atlanta Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Joffrey Ballet, and The Ballet Russe School. His goal was to deliver South Carolinians a chance to enjoy quality dance. In the ensuing 45 years, he fulfilled and surpassed that goal. and ultimately returned to his beloved Lowcountry. Throughout his successful career, Don has served in a variety of capacities from dancer, to partner, to director, to scenic designer, to costumer. During his first years back in Charleston, Mr. Cantwell worked at the Civic Ballet with former soloist with the New York City Ballet, Stanley Zompakos. He expanded his creative talents from the stage to behind the curtain preparing sets and distinctive costumes for most of the productions. Cantwell choreographed, designed, and produced Charleston's First Nutcracker, which premiered at the Memminger Auditorium. He later married Patricia Downs, a ballerina who was discovered at age 13 by the legendary George Balanchine. Patricia taught in the school, danced all the principal ballerina roles, and conceived the idea of a full-time professional ballet company for Charleston. The couple joined Regional Dance America, SE, building the company from Intern Member to Performing to Finally Honor Company. Cantwell's introduced to Charleston, dance giant Mikhail Baryshnikov, as well as many outstanding ballet dancers from New York City Ballet, and America Ballet Theatre. The school has hosted to many dance greats, including Alicia Alonso, The Company hosted two Regional Dance Festivals to Charleston, bringing 21 companies and over 1200 dancers to perform in Charleston. It was here they met nationally Awarded Choreographer, Jill Eathorne Bahr. Under his outstanding leadership, along with his wife, Patricia, and Choreographer, Jill Eathorne Bahr, Charleston Ballet Theatre was created. There was a perfect division of labor. As the company's choreographer, Jill was the Resident Choreographer. Patricia Cantwell was lead ballerina, visionary and Director of the school and Cantwell designed sets and costumes. The company grew from a local dance school and civic company exploding into a strong professional ballet company in 1987 that employed 18 dancers on contract. During his tenure, he carved a unique reputation for performing the classics, as well as encouraging established and emerging choreographers in the creation of new works. With a repertory of ballets from the greatest master choreographers, George Balanchine (5 ballets), Jose Limon, Salvatore Aiello, David Parsons, Twyla Tharp, Bruce Marks, Daniel Pelzig, Alan Hineline and Ron Cunningham . The company presented a five-part season and was represented by a national booking agent. The company remained a mainstay in Piccolo Spoleto Festival from 1987-2011, when it presented the immensely popular "Brown Bag and Ballet Series", "High Tea Musicales" with prominent members of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, and ""Late Late Night at Ballet." The company co-produced the grand scale production of Carmina Burana with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. Memorable special event collaborations with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra during Piccolo Spoleto including Rite of Spring "at the Angel Oak and "Firebird", "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at the Angel Oak. Another highlight included the presence of American Composer, Philip Glass at the Piccolo Spoleto Premiere of "Poetry with A Splash of Red Blood." A prolific costume and set designer, Cantwell remained an acknowledged master of distinct styles as well as brilliant colors. His sets for productions were always able to fuse the visons of choreographers, providing the atmosphere in which they could ignite. His costumes recreated for many of the Balanchine works following Karinska designs carried a deep knowledge that grasped the needs of a body in motion without relinquishing style. A towering, man with grey hair and striking green eyes. Deeply Religious, Cantwell was well-read and artistically knowledgeable. He was a gentle, thoughtful "Big Buddha" who conveyed a profound sense of elegance with a sprinkle of humor. He cherished his children and grandchildren. He was dearly loved by the hundreds of baby ballerinas, affectionally known as "Big D." Cantwell is predeceased by his beloved mother and father, brothers, James Cantwell and Allan Cantwell of Charleston. Cantwell is survived by his wife, Patricia; a son, Joshua Paul Cantwell, his daughter-in-law, Eliza Hutto Cantwell, grandsons, Bowers and Ellis Cantwell, a daughter, Kimberly Cantwell Brantingham, his son-in-law, Todd Brantingham (deceased), grandson, Jason Brantingham, and granddaughter, Caitlyn Brantingham. The family expresses deep gratitude to Roper St. Francis Hospice, his Hospice nurse, Theresa Ponessa and Home Care Nurse, Rebecca Mellagui. Expressions of sympathy can go to Roper St. Francis Hospice, 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd, Ste. 209b, Charleston, South Carolina 29407, and Coastal Ballet, USA. 1703 Ventura Place, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464 A Memorial Service will be planned in the future after the Pandemic. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston