George E. Brisbane James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. George E. Brisbane are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Greater Bethel AME Church, 1827 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC. Interment-Payne Memorial Gardens, James Island. Viewing will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Brisbane is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bernice Brisbane; five children, George A. Wright (Laverne), George E. Brisbane, Jr. (Sandra), Swakena Lingard (Michael, Sr.), Keith Brisbane and Tamekio Brisbane; brother, Blake Brisbane (Sylvia); sister-in-law, Loretta Young (Herbert); eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; special nieces, Lathronia Stewart and Herbnetta Washington (John); special daughter, Rontese Smalls; special son, Averi Brisbane (Maria); special cousin, Rodney Cromwell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Brisbane was preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Swackie Brisbane and Inez Brisbane; daughter, Donna Wright; brother, Swackie Brisbane, Jr.; and sister, Carlotta Bickhams. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 20, 2019