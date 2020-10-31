1/1
George Edward Haborak
1936 - 2020
George Edward Haborak RICHMOND HILL, GA - George Edward Haborak, age 84, of Richmond Hill, Georgia, passed away at home on October 26, 2020 surrounded by loving family. He was predeceased by his parents, George A. and Helen, of Connecticut. He is survived by his precious wife of 55 years, Cecilia, children, Chris (Amy) Haborak, Kevin (Nikki) Haborak, and Dana (Patrick) Pattison, grandchildren Jackson, Nate, Cameron, Mason, Amalia, Adalyn, Joey, and Jordan, his brother Robert (Peg) Haborak, and many nieces and nephews. Husband, father, grandfather, papa, best friend, scholar, author, speaker, Rotarian, and all-around great human being are words that have been used to describe George. He brought much happiness to the world with his humor and his optimism. He saw the best in people. George was not a person who just used words to encourage and inspire others, but one who led by example. George's most current Rotarian project is to fund the building of a baseball field for children with special needs for The Miracle League. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the fund via Venmo: @Georges-Field or check to George Haborak Memorial Fund, c/o Richmond Hill Rotary, PO Box 2323, Richmond Hill, GA 31324. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 6, 6:00pm - 8:00pm, Richmond Hill Funeral Home, 8901 Ford Ave, Richmond Hill and a memorial mass will be held on Saturday, November 7, 11:00am, St Frances Cabrini Catholic Church,11500 Middleground Rd, Savannah. Richmond Hill Funeral Home www.coxrichmodhillfh.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
NOV
7
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
8901 Ford Ave.
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-7575
