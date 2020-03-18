|
|
George F. Jager Mt. Pleasant - George Frederick Jager, 83, of Mount Pleasant, SC, husband to Nancy Swain Jager of 22 years, entered into eternal rest on March 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born on January 31, 1937 in Charleston, SC, George was the son of the late John D.W. Jager and Jannie Pooser Jager. George graduated from Murray Vocational School in 1954 and shortly thereafter enlisted in the US Army. George was an Army Specialist while stationed in Korea and Kentucky during his four years of military service. He later maintained membership to the James Island American Legion. His lifelong vocations included working with his hands as a proficient craftsman, heating and air conditioning technician, and contractor. He enjoyed flipping houses, working in his workshop, and creating wooden toys for children within the community. George was known as a compassionate and supportive person, always willing to help others in need and to lend a sympathetic ear in times of crisis. Among his many hobbies, George enjoyed fishing, shrimping, and exploring the intercoastal waters on his pontoon boat. One of George's recent joys was refurbishing his orange 1976 MG. He also felt very blessed to have countless friends at both Our Lady of Good Counsel and at South Bay of Mt Pleasant. Besides his wife, George is survived by three children and seven step-children. George Jr. (Mary), Jager of Panama City Beach Fl, Jean (John) Peters, Folly Beach, SC, and Tony Jager of James Island, SC, Yvonne Picard, of Maitland, Fl, Lawrence (Melinda) Picard of Fernandina Beach, Fl, Michele (Rob) Zila of Mt Pleasant, SC, Denise (David) Cohen of Isle of Palms, SC, Annette (Don) Hill of Mt. Pleasant SC, Tim (Johnette) Picard of St. Mary's, Ga, and Nancy (David) Halvorsen of Charlotte, NC. George was also survived by his brother, James (Cathy) Jager of Summerville, SC. He was predeceased by his brother, John Jager of Charleston, SC. George will also be lovingly missed by his 16 wonderful grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in George`s memory may be sent to s. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 19, 2020