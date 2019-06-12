Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
George Fields Jr. Obituary
George Fields, Jr. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. George Fields, Jr. are invited to attend his Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM at the mortuary. Mr. Fields is survived by his sisters and brother, Rosemary Fields Smalls, Barbara Fields, Shirley Wilson and Leroy Fields; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 13, 2019
