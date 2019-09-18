|
George Fordham, II Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. George Fordham, II are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Mother Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - Irving Chapel AME Church Cemetery, Cordesville, SC. Wake Service will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church; family hour will be observed from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Mr. Fordham is survived by his son, George Fordham, III (Ann); grandson, Marcus Ellerson; siblings, Sonya Fordham, William F. Fordham (Sherron G.) and Jametta L. King; uncles, Oscar Fordham, Sr. and Harold Frayer; aunts, Blanche Fordham, Gean Rancher, Ann Frayer, Helen Akuley (John), Mary Ann Brown and Celestine Ellerbee; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 19, 2019