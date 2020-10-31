1/
George Francis Hills
1940 - 2020
George Francis Hills FAIRFAX, SC - George "Goat" Francis Hills, age 80, of Fairfax, SC, died on October 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Judy, of Fairfax; his son, Charles Hills (Stacia) of Johns Island, SC; his daughter, Katherine Kuntz (Chris) of Johns Island, SC; his sister, Beth Ohlandt (Henry) of Barnwell, SC, and his three grandchildren, Chase Hills, Bailey Kuntz, and Taylor Kuntz. He is preceded in death by his parents, George Washington Hills and Martha Schirmer Hills of Johns Island, SC. Goat was born on February 9, 1940 in Charleston, SC. He attended Clemson University, served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve, and farmed until retiring in 1998. He was an avid hunter. He was a lifetime member of the QDMA. He enjoyed watching Clemson football. He was an active member of Estill Presbyterian Church. His greatest enjoyment came from managing Eu-Ral Plantation for his three grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Estill Presbyterian Church 244 Clarke Ave. Estill, SC 29918, with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Estill Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 306 Estill, SC 29918. Keith Smith Funeral Service, 128 Water Street, Allendale, SC 29810 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Estill Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Keith Smith Funeral Service
128 Water St.
Allendale, SC 29810
803-584-2492
