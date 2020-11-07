George Friedl Mt. Pleasant - George Scot Friedl, 47, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Leah Marie Friedl entered peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 on Monday at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. George was born at Cedars of Lebanon on September 26, 1973 in Los Angeles, California, son of the late George Robert Friedl and Joan Beringhause Friedl McAdams. In 1995 he graduated from San Diego State with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Financial Services). In 1997 he graduated from Suffolk University in Boston with a Master of Science in Finance. After a short stint in New York he returned to San Diego where he crossed paths with Leah Marie Waterman at his favorite juice bar. His kind eyes, gentle spirit, and genuine interest in her education won her over. And her Cranberry Craze, well, it drove him crazy! They married in 1999, after a year and a half of dating. That same year he joined Booz Allen Hamilton. He was a voracious reader and a lifelong learner. In 2001 he earned another degree from San Diego State, Master of Science Business Administration. Feeling restless, in 2004 George and Leah decided to leave their friends and family behind and move across the country. George transferred to Booz Allen Hamilton in Charleston, South Carolina. Evenings were spent on the screened in porch tossing around ideas. From these discussions, Atlas Executive Consulting was conceptualized. In 2006, George and Paul Kitchin, a Booz Allen Hamilton co-worker, formed Atlas Executive Consulting. While the company was forming so were George's offspring and in August he was blessed with healthy twins. The brilliant businessman became a natural father. His children were his crown jewel, and he treasured his time with them during the highway 41 traffic jam commutes to school. He talked to them about God, education, podcasts, current events and music. George would often state that he was full of useless knowledge, which is how he classified his uncanny ability to name songs and artists. Nonetheless, the many cross-country trips to National Parks over the summers were filled with music. And now he is in heaven enjoying music so beautiful and voices so pure. God called him home early. Yet, George accomplished more in his short years than most will in a lifetime. He fought the good fight, he finished the race, he kept the faith. George will be greatly missed by his wife of 21 years, Leah Marie Friedl; his twins, Amadea Caroline and George Waterman Friedl; mother, Joan Friedl McAdams and stepfather, Steve McAdams; brother, Michael Friedl; mother-in-law, Miriam Waterman and father-in-law, Robert Waterman; sisters-in-law, Ruth Waterman, Angela Harris (Julius), and Joy Waterman; and brothers-in-law, Robert Waterman and Mark Waterman (Beth), all of California. Memorials may be made to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans Charity), www.dav.org
. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston