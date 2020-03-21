|
George H. Rose SARASOTA, FL - George H. Rose, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16th. A resident of Charleston for more than three decades, George retired to the lowcountry from New York after a long career as a floor trader at the New York Stock Exchange. A former Governor of the Exchange, he was a partner at George Robinson & Co., White, Weld & Company and finally, at Lazard Freres. Born in New York City, George attended St. Paul's School, Exeter and Harvard University. He served in the Army during the Korean War. His many interests included charitable causes around children, where he served as Board President of the Clear Pool Camp for disadvantaged children and on the Board of The Boys Club of the City of New York. He also sat on the Boards of the Horticultural Society of New York and the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston. He was a passionate gardener and orchid specialist, a talented cook, lover of animals big & small, and a voracious reader. George is survived by Elisabeth "Libby" Rose, his wife of 15 years, along with three children, Peter, Jamie and Jennifer, as well as three step-children, Renee, Caroline and Gillian. He is further survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 22, 2020