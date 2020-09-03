George Heard N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. George Heard, those of his beloved children, Mrs. Latricia Heard Bowen, Mr. Michael George Heard (LaTosha), Mrs. Jasmine Heard Anderson (Bahtein), siblings, Ms. Emily Deas, Ms. Florence Alston, Ms. Joyce McFadden, Mr. Thomas Heard, Mr. William "Bill" Heard (Juanita), late grandson, Mr. Derrick L. Bowen, II., seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins are invited to his Walk Through Visitation on Friday, September 4, 2020 5 to 7 p.m. at Fielding Charleston Heights Chapel, 2704 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. The family is asking that everyone please wear your face mask. Mr. Heard's Graveside Service will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Peters Catholic Cemetery, Spruill Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
