Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
George Howard Haws

George Howard Haws Obituary
George Howard Haws Walterboro - Mr. George H. Haws of Walterboro, South Carolina passed away peacefully Friday July 26, 2019 at Trident Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina. Mr. Haws was born in Boone County, West Virginia to George A. and Louise Farley Haws on April 6, 1925. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nellie Green Haws and their children, Kenneth Wayne Haws, Patricia Louise Kallas, Diana McHugh and George H. Haws, Jr. Surviving children of this union are Carrie Mruk (John), Bobby Haws, (Dawn), Charles Haws (Pamela), Gary Haws (Karen), Larry Haws (Leslie), Christine Haws Rich, Deborah Zajdler (Jack), and Linda Beno (Anthony) as well as 20 grandchildren, 24 great- grandchildren and one great- great-grandchild. Mr. Haws was also preceded in death by the following siblings: Martha Whittington, Charlotte Sanders, Francis Miller, Juanita Wagonor, Walter Haws, John H. Haws, Leroy Haws and Thomas Haws. Mr. Haws is survived by his wife of the last 23 years, Dorothy Campbell Haws of Walterboro, South Carolina, step-children, Rebecca Owsley (Jim), Tommy James (Julie), five step-grandchildren and two step-greatgrandchildren. He was a WWII veteran where he served on LST #312 and LST# 335 and was in action from North Africa to Normandy. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Order of the Eastern Star. He was a proud member of the Omar Shrine Center and held the Metal of Honor Fez. He belonged to the Scottish Rite and York Rite Masons as well as the Coastal Shrine Club of Walterboro. A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 4 o'clock at Mrs. Dorothy's home, 62 Shady Oaks Lane, Walterboro, SC 29488. Burial Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 2900 Rocky Pont Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 29, 2019
