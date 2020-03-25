|
George Hugo Gruber, Jr. LADSON - George Hugo Gruber, Jr., a/k/a BUDDY or COACH BUDDY, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 22, 2020 after a courageous four month battle with Stage 4 Lung Cancer. Buddy was born on September 23rd, 1957 in Charleston, South Carolina to the late George Hugo Gruber, Sr. and Geraldine Jones Gruber. He graduated from Garrett High School with the Class of 1975. He obtained an Associate's Degree from Trident Technical College, while going thru the apprenticeship program at Alumax. He went on to work for Alumax/Alcoa in Goose Creek for 35 years as an electrical maintenance technician. Upon his retirement, Buddy worked with his wife as a Process Server in their business, Paper Chase Process Service. Buddy was a familiar face at the Tom Conley Ball Park, where he coached tee ball and baseball for over 18 years. He also served as President of the Stratford High School Band Boosters. Buddy had a wonderful cirlcle of true, loving friends who were there to support him through his ordeal with cancer. He was loved dearly and will be missed by many. Buddy is survived by his wife, Mary Gruber; his sons, Brian Jay Gruber of Palm Springs, CA and Matthew Lee Gruber of Henderson, NV; his sisters, Linda Gruber of Summerville, SC and Beth (Ralph) Schurlknight of Bowman, SC, as well as his beloved Golden Retrievers- Fred and Olived Ann. Per Buddy's wishes, there will be no formal services. A Celbration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 26, 2020