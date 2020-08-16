Wishing solace and comfort to you and your family. May you find relief in shared happy memories. It was an absolute honor working with Mr. Smoak. He made everyone laugh with his jokes and pleasant demeanor. He was always such a gentleman and brought a smile to everyone's face around him. One overwhelming note in my interactions with him is the abundant love that he shared for his wife and his family. I didn't get to Mrs. Smoak personally, but I got to meet a couple of his family members and though I don't know them personally or her, I know that you guys are the best of people because someone as wonderful as him loved you guys so much. Such a great example of a family man in today's world. So with a very heavy heart, I extend my most sincere condolences. - Emily.

Emily

Acquaintance