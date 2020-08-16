1/1
George J. Smoak Jr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George J. Smoak, Jr. SUMMERVILLE - George J. Smoak, Jr., 77, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. George was born in Olar, SC on April 12, 1943 and was the son of the late Lou Mae Carroll Smoak and George J. Smoak, Sr. He was a US Army veteran and a retired employee of the US Naval Weapons Station. He was a member of the Church of God. Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 2 PM in the Barnwell Co. Memorial Cemetery (Airport). Visitation will be from 1:00 until 1:45 before the services at Mole Funeral Home. Social Distancing will be observed. Please wear a mask. Survivors include his loving wife, Ann Marie Smoak of Summerville; son, George J. Smoak III (Richard) of Summerville, daughters, Jo Ann Smoak (Bill) Lawless of Goose Creek and Jeanette Smoak Turner of Summerville; brothers, John S. (Linda) Smoak of Orangeburg, Horace Lee (Sue) Smoak of Branchville, Ricky Smoak of Branchville, Howard (Diane) Smoak of Branchville; sister, Lula Bell Smoak Roome of Branchville; grandchildren, Jessica Lawless, Steven Turner, Madison Lawless, Marleighna Jameson and Mikey May; great- grandchild, Brayden Lawless-Powell. Please sign our online register at molefh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
01:00 PM
Mole Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Barnwell Co. Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mole Funeral Home
9399 Patterson Street
Barnwell, SC 29812
(803) 259-3166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mole Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 17, 2020
Wishing solace and comfort to you and your family. May you find relief in shared happy memories. It was an absolute honor working with Mr. Smoak. He made everyone laugh with his jokes and pleasant demeanor. He was always such a gentleman and brought a smile to everyone's face around him. One overwhelming note in my interactions with him is the abundant love that he shared for his wife and his family. I didn't get to Mrs. Smoak personally, but I got to meet a couple of his family members and though I don't know them personally or her, I know that you guys are the best of people because someone as wonderful as him loved you guys so much. Such a great example of a family man in today's world. So with a very heavy heart, I extend my most sincere condolences. - Emily.
Emily
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved