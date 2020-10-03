1/
George Jones SUMMERVILLE - George "Dennis" Jones, 73, of Summerville, SC, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020. He was born in Lancaster, SC to George and Jean (Walton) Jones. After graduating from Heath Springs High School, he enlisted in the Navy, serving 5 years with several tours in Vietnam. He retired with 36 years Federal Service, which included employment at the Charleston Naval Shipyard, Naval Supply Center, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Survivors include his wife, Linda (Waters) Jones, daughter, Stacy Hammer (Tom), sons, Chuck (Talia), Daniel (Megan), and Benjamin Jones, step-daughter, Nanci McWilliams, and grandchildren, Jessica, Brandon, William, Camilla, Oliver, and Matthew Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Jones. A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 11th at 4:00 pm, at the Pavilion at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd. A reception will immediately follow the service. The service and reception will be outdoors under the covered pavilion so please dress comfortably. COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Memorials may be made to Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483 or online at www.dorchesterpaws.org. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
