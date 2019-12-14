|
George Lachicotte EDISTO ISLAND - George Pitt Lachicotte was born December 15, 1923, the son of Lucille Pitt and Albert Springs Lachicotte of Pawley's Island, SC. He was a graduate of Porter Military Academy and served as a Naval Pilot during World War II. As a dive bomber pilot, Mr. Lachicotte took part in the D Day invasion and after the war flew with the Navy's Flying Might, a fore runner of the Blue Angels. He was a graduate of Clemson University and his first job was manager of Annandale Plantation in Georgetown. There he started the first Santa Gertrudis cattle farm in South Carolina. In 1954 Mr. Lachicotte moved to Lugoff, SC. where he was manager and part owner of Lugoff Farms. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Camden, SC where he served as both Junior Warden and then Senior Warden. He taught Sunday School for many years as well as leading the Junior Young People. In 1959 Mr. Lachicotte was nominated as "South Carolina Outstanding Young Farmer". While in Camden, he was member of the South Carolina State Livestock Association, Kershaw County Livestock Association, Farm Bureau and Rotary. Later he founded G.P. Lachicotte's Builders, Inc. In 1990 he moved to Edisto, SC and continued the construction company. There he was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and was active in Cursillo, Kairos and Faith Alive, serving on this National Board. Mr. Lachicotte is survived by his wife, Lucile "Bo" Morris Lachicotte; daughter, Elton Lachicotte of Columbia, SC; two sons, George Lachicotte, Jr. of Walterboro, SC and Cecil Lachicotte of Branchville, SC; granddaughters, Margaret Whitfield, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Laura Lachicotte of Branchville, SC, Ann Lachicotte of Cookeville, TN; grandson, Lt. Col. Trey Lachicotte of Cookeville, TN; and four great-grandsons; one great- granddaughter; and sister, Eleanor Currin. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lloyd Lachicotte; four sisters, Jane Lachicotte, Lucille L. Spearman, Mary Deane L. Johnson, Ethel L. Boyle Ripley; two brothers, Albert "Boo" Lachicotte, Jr. and the Rev. St. Julian Lachicotte. The funeral will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2:00PM at Trinity Episcopal Church, Edisto Island, SC. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery with a reception afterwards in the Parish Hall to celebrate the life of George Pitt Lachicotte. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Rector's Discretionary Fund of Trinity Episcopal Church, Edisto Island, PO Box 425, Edisto Island, SC 29438 or 1589 SC-174, Edisto Island, SC 29438. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 15, 2019