George Lea "Dodge" Hindman Mt. Pleasant - George Lea "Dodge" Hindman passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dodge was born on October 3, 1956. He was the son of Charles Hindman and Charlotte Goblet Hindman. He attended Mt Pleasant Academy and graduated from Wando High School in 1975. Dodge was an avid baseball player in his youth, and later played Men's league softball with the Mount Pleasant Generals. After high school Dodge lived in Denver Colorado where he worked in Greenhouse management. He then attended Trident Tech where he received a degree in Ornamental Horticulture. After college he worked for a Landscape and Design Company in Houston, Texas. He was partner in The Good Earth Landscaping Company from 1983 to 2000. Dodge received his real estate and broker's licenses and was employed by The Beach Company until his death. Dodge was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, eating oysters and being with his large family and many friends. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lisa Coggin Hindman; a son, William Goblet Hindman and a daughter, Charlotte Simms Hindman; three brothers Charles Huggins Hindman (Susan), Heyward Joseph Hindman(Ann ), and Alphonse Hudson Hindman (Barbara); two sisters, Charlotte Susan Hindman and Janie Hindman Yeargin (Lynn); many nephews and nieces who adored him and his newest best friend, Norrie (Simms' golden retriever). A celebration of Dodge's life will be announced when large social gatherings are permitted after the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Coastal Conservation League (coastalconservationleague.org); Low Country Land Trust (lowcountrylandtrust.org); Autism Society of America (autism-society.org); or South Carolina Waterfowl Association (scwa.org). A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 19, 2020