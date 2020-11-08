George Leroy Green Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. George Leroy "Coach" Green are invited to attend his public viewing on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Green will be missed by his beloved daughters, Tarnesha E. Chisolm and Latasha E. Campbell (Rumecia Rainey); granddaughter, Nyaca Chisolm; grandson, Tay'veon Perry; devoted fiance and caretaker, Geraldine Shirley Scott; surrogate mother, Mary Williams; two loving brothers, Larry A. Greene (Marie) and Kirk Green; three loving sisters, Lillie C. Gilliard (Harry, Jr.), Sheila L. Supples (Lamont) and Mary Waring (Curtis); and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
