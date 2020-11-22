1/1
George LoPresti
George LoPresti Summerville - George LoPresti of Summerville, South Carolina, formerly of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, passed away peacefully of end-stage Parkinson's disease on November 21, 2020 at the age of 82. Those who knew George can appreciate the great injustice of his suffering from a disease that affected and diminished his motor skills. George enjoyed living his life in a state of near-perpetual motion, whether in broad strokes, through extensive travel that included all seven continents, or in much smaller respects, barely able to stay seated for more than a few minutes on a beach vacation, preferring to build a sand castle with one of his grandchildren. George was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1938, the son of two Italian immigrants. He grew up in Brooklyn and attended Long Island University, where he met his wife of 56 years, Patricia. They moved to southern New Jersey, where they raised a family, and George worked as a food chemist at Campbell Soup Co. After over 30 years at Campbell's, he retired but, true to his character, kept himself busy with traveling the world and chasing after his grandchildren. He also volunteered for the Mt. Laurel Fire Department, the Battleship New Jersey in Camden and the USS Yorktown in Charleston, and Trident Hospital and Middleton Place in Summerville. Throughout his life, George enjoyed giving back to the community. He was a much beloved coach of his kids' and grandkids' sports teams and was involved in the management of multiple township sports programs. Many of us not only have memories of George, but also memories from George thanks to his lifelong love of photography. George's pictures have captured and recorded special moments in countless lives, and his photos continue to adorn the walls and refrigerators of our homes. Photography was not only his preferred way to share his unique view of the world, but also an expression of his compassion and affection for the people that populated his sphere. In addition to his wife, Patricia, George is survived by his three children, Peter LoPresti (Carrie) of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Michael LoPresti (Becky Carney) of Denver, Colorado; and Jennifer Mitchell (Mark Johnson) of Summerville, South Carolina; as well as his six grandchildren, Zachary, Matthew, Madison, Joshua, Grace, and Mason. Because of the COVID pandemic, a service will be planned for a future date. Until then, sentiments can be shared at the Parks Funeral Home website www.parksfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at www.michaeljfox.org/donate. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 W. 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
