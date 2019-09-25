George McLauchlan DORCHESTER, SC - George Clifton McLauchlan, 81, of Dorchester, husband of Karen T. McLauchlan, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. George was born on January 12, 1938 in Redmond, Washington, a son of the late Thomas and Ruth McLauchlan. He was retired from the US Navy and retired police officer. Surviving is his wife, Karen Thorson McLauchlan; a son, Michael McLauchlan; and, a daughter, Barbara McLauchlan. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 26, 2019