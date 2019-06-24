Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
George Michael "Mike" McManus Hanahan - George Michael "Mike" McManus, 49, of Hanahan, SC, husband of Rosemary Mizell McManus entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 23, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Limestone Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. Mike was born September 22, 1969 in Charleston, SC, son of the late George A. McManus and the late Juanita Haley McManus. He was an electrician and farmer. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary McManus of Hanahan, SC; brother, Randy McManus (Kim) of Hanahan, SC; sister, Debra Furman of Ladson, SC; niece, Tamatha Padgett (Glenn) of Summerville, SC; two nephews, George Furman, Jr. of St. George, SC and Ryan Furman of North Charleston, SC; several great-nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org and/or , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 25, 2019
