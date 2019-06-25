|
|
George Michael "Mike" McManus Hanahan - The Funeral Service for George Michael "Mike" McManus will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Limestone Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org and/or , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 26, 2019