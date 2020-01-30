|
|
George N. Ellis N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Retired Marine, Lance Corporal George N. Ellis, 71, of North Charleston, SC are invited to attend his Home Going Services on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Church of God In Christ, 302 Jeffs Circle, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Interment in Grove Hall United Methodist Church Cemetery, 950 St. James Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483 directed by THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone 843-824-9990. Leroy Rivers, Manager; Rev. Michael Alston, Assistant Manager. There will be a walk- through on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6-8PM at the Funeral Home. Those left to cherish his memories are: Siblings, William Ellis, Jr. (MIA), Norvell J. Ellis, Henrietta Edwards, Mary Ann Johnson (Bishop Johnie Johnson), Rosetta Washington and Betty Lee Johnson; special cousin, Charlene Smith and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh.com or www.suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 31, 2020