Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rivers Funeral Home - Goose Creek
421 Redbank Rd
Goose Creek, SC 29445
(843) 824-9990
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rivers Funeral Home - Goose Creek
421 Redbank Rd
Goose Creek, SC 29445
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary Church of God In Christ
302 Jeffs Circle
Goose Creek, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George N. Ellis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George N. Ellis Obituary
George N. Ellis N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Retired Marine, Lance Corporal George N. Ellis, 71, of North Charleston, SC are invited to attend his Home Going Services on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Church of God In Christ, 302 Jeffs Circle, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Interment in Grove Hall United Methodist Church Cemetery, 950 St. James Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483 directed by THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone 843-824-9990. Leroy Rivers, Manager; Rev. Michael Alston, Assistant Manager. There will be a walk- through on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6-8PM at the Funeral Home. Those left to cherish his memories are: Siblings, William Ellis, Jr. (MIA), Norvell J. Ellis, Henrietta Edwards, Mary Ann Johnson (Bishop Johnie Johnson), Rosetta Washington and Betty Lee Johnson; special cousin, Charlene Smith and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh.com or www.suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -