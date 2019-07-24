George "Mike" Parsons Summerville - It is with heavy hearts we announce the death of Mike Parsons. Mike was born in Wenatchee, WA, July 23, 1951. In WA he enjoyed a life of playing in the school band, riding motorcycles, and performing in the youth circus. In 1975 he came to Peru, IN to be the trainer for their youth circus. It was also at that time he began his 18 year career with the YMCA. It was also at that time he met his wife Jan (Hunt) Parsons. They enjoyed the next 13 years working together at the Miami County YMCA. In 1987, his career path brought him to Summerville to be the CEO of the Summerville Family YMCA. In 1993 his career path was changed to being a residential contractor where he spent the next 20 years. He retired in 2013, but continued working part-time when needed. Mike is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jan; son Dustin and wife Nicole; son Drew and wife Caitlyn. He has 4 wonderful grandchildren: Jaxson, Marvelyn, Jenna, and Christina. Preceding him in death are his father, Wallace E. Parsons; his mother, Patricia N. Parsons; and his brother Patrick E. Parsons. A visitation will be held at James A. Dyal Funeral Home on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock, followed by a memorial for family and friends at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Togetherhood Program at the Summerville Family YMCA. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 25, 2019