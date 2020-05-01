George Parsons, Sr. Walterboro - The relatives and friends of Mr. George J. Parsons, Sr. are invited to attend his funeral services 5:00 PM Monday afternoon in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3:30 PM until the hour of service on Monday. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 1 to May 2, 2020.