George Paul Gigis
George Paul Gigis Charleston - George Paul Gigis, 84, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal life Sunday, August 16, 2020. George was born November 12, 1935, in Fernandina, FL, a son of the late Harriet Lambrianos and Paul George Gigis. He moved to Charleston with his family at the age of six and graduated from Rivers High School in 1953. A graduate of The Citadel, he was a member of the 'Famous Class of '57'. Commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 1957, George reported for active duty at Fort Lee. Upon completion of Basic Officer's School, he was assigned to 1st Logistical Command at Fort Bragg until 1959. After military service, Mr. Gigis served in a variety of retail Management positions with Grant's, and later Edwards Department stores. He then became a Stockbroker and Financial Consultant in the late 1970's for Robinson Humphrey. He retired from First Union. Mr. Gigis is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Ivey Gigis; 3 sons: Christian R. (Frances) Gigis, Paul G. (Katherine) Gigis, and Nicholas R. Gigis; daughter, Harriet Gigis (Chad) Amos, and step-daughter, Teresa A. Ward; 10 grandchildren: Marissa, Christian, Gabriella, Ellie, Ann Marie, Alexandra, Cate Gigis, and Rebecca, Olivia, and Luke Amos; 2 sisters: Barbara Gigis Latto and Theodora Gigis Grisette. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; sisters, Lula Gigis Latto, Mary Gigis Moskos, and Katherine Gigis Theos. As a result of Covid-19 concerns, the family will hold a private funeral service at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, with interment following at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity Building Fund, 30 Race Street, Charleston, SC 29401, or to the Citadel Development Fund (www.foundation.citadel.edu). Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-1365
